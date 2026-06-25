Russia has sufficient fuel reserves - Novak

Sufficient fuel volumes have now been secured in Russia to supply the domestic market, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"We have sufficient fuel on the market," Novak said.
The authorities are currently restructuring logistics within the fuel market to meet demand, Novak said, when asked when the process would be completed and whether an increase in supply should be expected. He noted that balancing the market will take some time.
"The system’s logistics links are currently being restructured considering demand. Rebalancing the market will take some time," Novak said.