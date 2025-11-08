Russia's First Deputy PM and Kazakh President hold talks in Astana

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the Akorda press service reported.

"During the meeting, key areas of multifaceted bilateral cooperation were discussed in the context of the agenda for the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Moscow," the statement reads.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit and expressed confidence that the negotiations would be successful.

The Kazakh leader "drew attention to the active and coordinated work of the governments of the two countries, thanks to which Russia consistently remains one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners. He also noted "the agreement reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the volume of trade turnover to $30 bln in the near future".

"In turn, Denis Manturov confirmed Moscow's readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation," the statement reads.

Manturov also noted that a solid foundation for developing joint projects has already been established between the countries, expressing confidence in their successful implementation.

On Monday, Manturov arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, adding that meetings with the country's leadership, as well as the 23rd meeting of the CSTO interstate commission on military-economic cooperation chaired by the Russian First Deputy PM, were planned as part of his trip.