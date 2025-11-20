Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian authorities see prospects for expanding air travel with Egypt

According to Rosaviatsiya head Dmitry Yadrov, Russia and Egypt may continue to develop air travel.

"Two more Egyptian airports remain under consideration, with business trips anticipated by year-end or during the first quarter of next year",

 Yadrov stated.

The aviation official noted the extensive potential of these airports for developing air travel with Egypt, TASS reports.

It should be noted that Yadrov previously spoke about ongoing consultations regarding Russian airlines' flights to the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and El-Dabaa.

