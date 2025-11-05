Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has lauded the Georgian authorities’ ability to withstand destructive external pressure during the country's recent elections.

"Georgia’s authorities have managed to fight off destructive actions geared to destabilize the situation inside the country during the elections," Sergey Shoigu said.

Speaking after a meeting of CIS security chiefs, he said credit is due to the authorities - they showed the strength to defend the interests of Georgia and its people.

The Russian Security Council Secretary also stressed that Russia has made a substantial contribution to the South Caucasus normalization process.