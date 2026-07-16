Talks between FMs of Russia and Azerbaijan underway in Moscow

Russia and Azerbaijan are moving toward fully realising the potential of their bilateral relations, as enshrined in the Moscow Declaration on Allied Cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the start of talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"We are moving toward fully realizing the potential of the Moscow Declaration on Allied Cooperation, which we signed on February 22, 2022",

Lavrov said.

Bayramov noted that despite global economic difficulties, the two countries have established a positive economic trend.

"I am confident that today we will be able to discuss in detail the trade and economic bloc, an important element of which is the regular contacts of the Intergovernmental Commission, the 24th meeting of which took place in April of this year. In this context, we believe that, despite all the difficulties that exist in the global economy, the overall trend between our countries is positive",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He added that the ministers would review 2025 figures and indicators, as well as planned areas for the near future.

Lavrov said all issues related to the AZAL passenger plane crash had been resolved.

"This year, thanks to the agreements reached at the highest level and the work of our governments and ministries, we have resolved all issues related to the consequences of the AZAL passenger plane crash on December 25, 2024",

Lavrov said.

The Russian minister said the talks would also cover economic cooperation, good trends in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, and the situation in the South Caucasus, where interest in the 3+3 platform is growing.

"We will certainly discuss the situation in the South Caucasus. We noted the return and growing interest in the 3+3 regional cooperation platform. I look forward to productive talks today",

Lavrov said.

Bayramov confirmed readiness to discuss the full range of regional and international issues.

"Naturally, we will be ready to discuss the full range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including our contacts and cooperation on international platforms",

Bayramov said.

Lavrov said the ministers plan to review the state of economic cooperation following the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in April, as well as cooperation within the OSCE, UN, and CIS.

Jeyhun Bayramov is in Moscow on a two-day official visit. Following the talks, the ministers are expected to hold a joint press conference.