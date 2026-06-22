Trump assesses effectiveness of Hormuz blockade

The blockade of Iran’s seaports by the U.S. army proved more effective than bombing, and Washington is ready to quickly return to such tactics if necessary, U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House.

"I think the blockade was more impactful than dropping bombs. We could set that up again in about 15 minutes," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader also addressed U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who was present at the White House, asking whether the blockade could indeed be restored quickly. The Pentagon chief said that the U.S. army is ready to act immediately if necessary.