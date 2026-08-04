Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to develop Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said after a meeting with Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Asel Zhanasova.

"We had a detailed exchange of views on the development of the Middle Corridor, increasing its competitiveness, strengthening port and transport infrastructure, expanding the application of digital platforms, facilitating road freight transportation, and implementing a new ferry project," the post reads.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the fields of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure, and future development prospects, Trend reported.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, ultimately reaching Europe.