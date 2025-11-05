Turkish Defense Minister assures Azerbaijan of eternal brotherhood

The heroic soldiers of the glorious Azerbaijani army waged a valiant struggle to liberate Karabakh from occupation, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said at a reception organized to mark Victory Day and National Flag Day celebrated in Azerbaijan on November 8-9.

The minister said that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which has deep roots and a shared heritage of the past, gives meaning to the present of both countries and confirms their unity in the future.

He added that Türkiye's strength is Azerbaijan's strength, and Azerbaijan's strength is Türkiye's strength, Trend reported.