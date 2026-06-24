US-Iran deal must safeguard Gulf states' interests - GCC

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Thursday that any future regional understandings or arrangements must incorporate the security requirements of Gulf states and safeguard their interests.

Foreign ministers of the Gulf nations discussed regional developments, efforts to strengthen security and stability, and ongoing mediation and de-escalation initiatives with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting in Bahrain.

The meeting emphasized that any future understandings or arrangements must take into account the requirements of GCC countries in a way that preserves their interests and guarantees their security and stability, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi said.

"Such arrangements should be based on the principles of international law, respect for state sovereignty, good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, contributing to regional peace and stability," Al Budaiwi said.

According to the statement, GCC countries also welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions; strengthening regional security and stability; ensuring security of maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz; safeguarding freedom of navigation; and upholding international law.