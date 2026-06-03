US military facing funding shortage

The Pentagon is facing a budget squeeze over military operations, primarily Operation Epic Fury, that were not planned for the fiscal year 2026 budget, Fox News reported, citing U.S. Army officials.

According to them, the unplanned military operation against Iran, southern border operations and National Guard deployments have placed additional strain on the Pentagon’s resources, forcing it to make "tough decisions" regarding spending. Iran War Cost Tracker has put the estimated U.S. cost since the Iran war began at over $101 billion.

Some of the unexpected costs came from growing fuel prices. The Pentagon purchases around 80 million barrels of fuel annually.

According to Colonel Marty Meiners, the Army issued guidance to commands to make "tough and sound resource decisions that optimize and prioritize resources toward their most critical requirements."

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle told the House Armed Services Committee last month that without supplemental funding, the US Navy may need to decide how to reduce the cost of routine operations as early as July.