Yerevan, Ankara discuss Trump Route

Armenia and Türkiye discussed developing cooperation in the economic and logistics sectors. The prospects for the Trump Route were also discussed.

Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan met with Turkish Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Yumakli. The talks focused on deepening cooperation, including the Trump Route (TRIPP) project.

According to Armenian media, the prospects for launching a service between Kars and Gyumri were also discussed. Representatives from Ankara and Yerevan noted the importance of developing contacts between the countries.

