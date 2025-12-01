Yerevan and Brussels elevate cooperation to strategic level

Armenia and the EU have elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic level, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced during the sixth Armenia-EU Partnership Council meeting.

Mirzoyan added that this step does not represent the limit of their shared ambitions, and both parties intend to develop their partnership.

This development follows Armenia's formal application for European Union membership this spring. As the Armenian Foreign Minister noted, this step is extremely important for this process, as it opens a new stage.