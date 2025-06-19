Russia urges not to strike Bushehr nuclear power plant

19 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

According to him, if the current first power unit of Bushehr NPP is hit, it will be a disaster comparable to Chernobyl.

The Rosatom head urged the Israeli authorities to avoid even considering a strike on Bushehr NPP.

The state corporation is prepared for any scenario, but it does not rule out full evacuation from the power plant, the chief executive noted.

He stressed that Russian and Iranian specialists are displaying bravery at the Bushehr NPP facility. Normal work is underway at the block number one, the work to construct blocks is underway.

"However, we are literally several steps from an emergency," Alexey Likhachev said.

He noted that part of people who were on business trips at the Bushehr NPP have been evacuated. The Rosatom CEO thanked Azerbaijan and Armenia for help in evacuation.