SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz agree on geological exploration cooperation

3 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held talks with Uzbek Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekneftegaz Bakhodirjon Sidigov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all areas, as well as expressed satisfaction with the development of their partnership, both bilaterally and in multilateral formats.

Agreements were also reached between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz on a project for geological exploration in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region," the press service said.