Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan

8 Jul. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, according to an official statement from the government of Azerbaijan.

The parties noted the development of relations between Baku and Islamabad, emphasizing the atmosphere of mutual trust and support that characterizes the dialogue between the countries.

The officials noted the high level of political contacts between the two countries and stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

During the talks, the two statesmen discussed the expansion of cooperation in various fields, as well as current issues of bilateral relations.