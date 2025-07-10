OPEC Secretary General names Azerbaijan reliable partner

10 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is an effective, loyal, and reliable partner, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said, as he assessed the organization’s relations with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has been a very effective, loyal, and reliable partner for us since the signing of the OPEC+ Cooperation Declaration in 2016. Under the wise leadership and guidance of His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Energy has been closely involved in this initiative and played a decisive role in attracting other non-OPEC countries to join the alliance,” Haitham Al Ghais said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's commitment and contributions have been evident not only in the implementation of their joint decisions - whether increasing or reducing production - but also in its active participation in all meetings over the years.

Haitham Al Ghais added that Azerbaijani diplomacy played a crucial role in reaching an agreement that benefitted all participating countries. For the past nine years, Azerbaijan has been a proud and dedicated member of the OPEC+ alliance.