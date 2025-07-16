Kremlin ready to develop relations with Armenia

16 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin announced that Armenia is pursuing a multi-vector policy, thus Moscow intends to develop bilateral relations with Yerevan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on today's statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about Armenia's possible withdrawal from the CSTO.

The presidential press secretary noted that this issue is Armenia's sovereign affair. At the same time, Peskov said that Yerevan is pursuing a multi-vector policy.

He also stated that Russia intends to develop bilateral relations with Armenia. In addition, Peskov emphasized Moscow's interest in maximum interaction.