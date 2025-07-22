Diverging views must not affect Moscow-Baku ties - Kremlin

22 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side aware of the Azerbaijani leadership’s stance on Ukraine.

The spokesman noted here opinions of Moscow and Baku differ.

According to the Kremlin official, from the very beginning Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev adopted this stance. He noted that Russia has not agreed with it from the very beginning.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that these differences will not become obstacles, so that Russia and Azerbaijan can overcome this temporary period of cooled bilateral relations.