Erdoğan announces his readiness to host Russia-Ukraine talks again

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to host talks between heads of state on the Ukrainian crisis. According to Erdoğan, the conflict should end "in the near future" in Istanbul.

"We believe that this war should already end. We are always ready to host a meeting at the level of leaders. Just as the negotiating table [on Ukraine] was set in Istanbul, the peace table will also be set in Türkiye in the near future, which will put an end to this conflict",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The statement follows recent Russia-Ukraine negotiations held in Istanbul on July 23, which lasted approximately 40 minutes.