Abkhaz Railways has launched renovation works on the territory of the Gagripsh railway station, which ceased operations in 1993.

For many decades, no repair work has been carried out at the facility, built in 1943. Current works include roof removal, site clearance, and electrical network preparations, with future plans for cobblestone paving and landscaping, the Abkhaz Railways reported.

The repair work on the facility is being financed by Abkhaz Railways.