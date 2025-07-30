US imposes tariffs for India buying Russian oil

Today, the White House announced the introduction of 25% duties on the import of Indian goods. The reason for this decision is India’s purchases of oil from Russia.

Goods from India will be subject to an additional duty of 25%, which was introduced due to the fact that the country buys oil from Russia, the corresponding decree was issued by US President Donald Trump.

According to the document posted on the White House website, such a step is "necessary and appropriate" since India directly or indirectly imports Russian oil.

The amount of the additional ad valorem duty is 25%. The tariff will be applied to the Indian goods upcoming to the US customs territory in three weeks.