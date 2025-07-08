Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will visit Syria on August 7, Syrian media report.

During the visit, the Turkish Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with the interim President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The parties will sum up the preliminary results of the new stage in relations between the two countries, which began with the change of power in Damascus in December last year. They will also discuss the future prospects for cooperation between Ankara and Damascus.

This follows Türkiye's active support for Syria's new government, including establishing a joint business council and customs agreements to strengthen economic ties.