Netanyahu: Peace to only come in Gaza in Israel's terms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will only pursue a deal with Hamas going forward that includes the release of all remaining hostages, the Israeli media reported.

“The prime minister would be willing to hold negotiations [for a deal] under conditions that we set for ending the war - and only if all the hostages were to be returned. Until then, we will not participate whatsoever in negotiations,” the source said.

Netanyahu’s stance on whether to pursue a partial or comprehensive deal was unclear after the security cabinet decided to capture Gaza City, and the PM dodged multiple questions on the matter during a press conference Sunday.

According to the report, it now appears he is siding with his top adviser, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who reportedly urged against any partial deals. National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi took the opposite side of the debate, urging Netanyahu not to close the door to a partial deal.