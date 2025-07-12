Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan: Zangezur Corridor agreement to benefit Russia and Iran

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Fox News that the implementation of the agreements signed in Washington will bring significant benefits to Iran and Russia.

"Iran would have access through railway from Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. And Russia and Iran will have opportunity to have railway connection between two countries," Pashinyan said.

According to him, the declaration signed with Azerbaijan not only for the region but the entire international community.

"If we will be concentrated on economic side of this agreement, not only Armenia, Azerbaijan, the U.S., but Turkiye, Russia and Iran will have very important, very tangible benefits," Pashinyan said.

The PM stressed this agreement could bring quite a lot of benefits for all countries and by the way for the whole international community, for international stability and security as well.

"This agreement can be a kind of crossroads of cooperation, crossroads of peace, and that is our goal," Pashinyan said.

