500,000 people returned to Syria since change of government

The UN reports the return of over 500,000 Syrian refugees. The organization notes that all of them returned home within the past 11 months.

Approximately 550,000 people have returned to Syria since the overthrow of the government in the country, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya informed.

The minister noted that there are currently approximately 2.4 mln Syrian refugees in Türkiye. He also clarified that over 3.5 mln Syrians had previously found refuge in the country.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, 1.16 mln people returned to the country since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, and approximately 1.9 mn internally displaced persons managed to return to their homes.