Argentina to face Spain in World Cup final

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anthony Gordon scored for England in the 55th minute. Argentina responded with goals from Enzo Fernandez (85th minute) and Lautaro Martinez (90+2).

In the final on July 19, reigning champions Argentina will face Spain, who defeated France 2-0. This will be Argentina's seventh World Cup final, surpassing Italy and tying with Brazil. Germany holds the record with eight final appearances. Notably, Argentina has never lost a World Cup semifinal match, winning all six appearances (in 1978, when Argentina won its first title, the tournament layout did not include a traditional playoff system).

Meanwhile, England reached the World Cup semifinals for the fourth time. The Three Lions won the trophy in 1966 and finished fourth in 1990 and 2018.

In the final on July 19, reigning champions Argentina will play against Spain, who defeated France 2-0.

The World Cup takes place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with 48 teams competing for the first time.