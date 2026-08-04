Visit of Pakistani PM to Russia expected in autumn

The visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Russia, postponed due to the Middle East conflict, is expected in autumn, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

"We are working on a date, and it will be somewhere in the last quarter of this year, so most probably in autumn. So we are now close to finalizing the dates and we are in contact," Niaz Tirmizi said.

According to the diplomat, 8-10 documents will be signed during this visit, including in the economic, social, media spheres.

Initially, the visit was scheduled for March 3, and a significant part of the business delegation was already in Moscow for one of the largest exhibitions, but the situation in the Middle East ultimately led to the visit having to be postponed.