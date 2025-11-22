Armenia establishes border outposts at entrances to East Zangezur

Armenia is preparing for the restoration of transport links with Azerbaijan, expected after the signing of a peace treaty and the launch of the Zangezur corridor. Three new border outposts were inaugurated today in the Syunik region on roads leading toward Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur economic region.

According to the National Security Service, all three outposts are situated in a small border area east of Goris, near the villages of the same name:

"Kornidzor" will control access to the Lachin road, which leads to the Azerbaijani cities of Lachin (Eastern Zangezur) and Khankendi (Karabakh)

"Khndzoresk" is located on the road to Gubadli (Eastern Zangezur), which has been inactive since the de-occupation of Azerbaijan's Gubadli district.

"Artashen" is located on the E117 highway, which crosses Azerbaijan near the village of Eyvazli.

The outposts were officially opened in the presence of Andranik Simonyan, Director of the National Security Service; his deputy, Aram Hakobyan; and Border Troops Commander David Sanamyan.

The border posts will remain operational, although the roads they control on the Armenian side currently have no traffic flows subject to border checks.