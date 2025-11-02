Armenian Minister of Education speaks about teaching of Azerbaijani in schools

Children are currently studying the Azerbaijani language in three Armenian schools. The lessons are conducted as part of the government's program to encourage the dissemination of knowledge of regional languages, according to Zhanna Andreasyan, Armenia's Minister of Education.

In total, she specified, only about 30 schools are participating in this program. Farsi and Georgian are taught there in addition to the Azerbaijani language.

According to Andreasyan, approximately 400 schools in Armenia would like to organize the teaching of a regional language, with most schools expressing a desire to offer Turkish language lessons, but the ministry lacks the necessary staff.