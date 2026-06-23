Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan always was and to be there for Iran, Ilham Aliyev says

Azerbaijan always was and to be there for Iran, Ilham Aliyev says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who arrived in Baku today.

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Noting the enormous suffering that the Iranian people, Azerbaijan's brother, have recently endured, Ilham Aliyev wished the souls of those who perished during the war a lasting peace.

Adding that the Azerbaijani people and state stood by the Iranian people and state during the war, Ilham Aliyev described telephone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other contacts at various levels and expressions of solidarity as clear examples of this.

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