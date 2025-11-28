Azerbaijan sums up results of liberated territories demining over past 5 years

A total of 242,700 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in five years in Azerbaijan, head of the Education and Victim Assistance Department at the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Ramil Azizov said.

According to him, a total of 39,728 anti-personnel mines, 22,822 anti-tank mines, and 169,972 unexploded ordnances were detected in the country's liberated territories from November 2020 to the present.

The official noted that the most advanced technologies available for humanitarian demining are deployed.

"Operations utilize magnetic locators, metal detectors, remotely operated mechanical demining systems, large-loop detectors, and deep-search devices. DGPS-type systems are used to determine precise geographical coordinates, while specialised training simulators help improve the skills of demining personnel," Ramil Azizov said.

According to him, these technologies complement one another and enable both accurate and safe clearance operations. Depending on the level of contamination and the characteristics of the terrain, multiple demining techniques are often applied within the same area.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that since the conclusion of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, landmines have resulted in 412 casualties.