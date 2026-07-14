Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Moscow

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Moscow on July 16 for an official two-day visit and will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation on July 16-17. During the visit, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov",

Zakharova said.

Russian-Azerbaijani relations are built on strong and friendly ties, and both Moscow and Baku are interested in strengthening them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier.

Moscow takes a pragmatic approach to its neighbours, especially those with which it has close relations, and is interested in building a comprehensive partnership with Azerbaijan, Peskov told reporters