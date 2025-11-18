Baku, Tehran discuss investments in southern ports

Iran announced talks with Azerbaijan on further transport and logistics cooperation. In addition to the construction of the terminal in Astara, investments in Iranian ports are also considered.

Baku and Tehran have begun preliminary discussions on Azerbaijan's participation in financing the Port of Shahid Rajaei, Saeid Rasouli, head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, said.

"A delegation led by Shahin Mustafayev recently visited the Shahid Rajaee Port. During the visit, the possibility of Azerbaijan's participation and investment in this port was discussed. Given the role of both countries in the North-South Transport Corridor, conditions exist for expanding cooperation,”

- Saeid Rasouli said.

The Director General informed about Azerbaijan's interest in investing in Iran's southern ports, noting that Azerbaijan's current participation in the Astara railway terminal project provides the foundation for the development of the transport corridor.