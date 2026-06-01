Bayramov, Saidov discuss development of relations between Baku, Tashkent

Jeyhun Bayramov and Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as regional issues.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation. The parties discussed the prospects for developing relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues.

The ministers noted that the established political dialogue between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan contributes to the dynamic development of relations.

Bayramov and Saidov exchanged views on the development of ties in the economy, trade, energy, investment, and other areas.