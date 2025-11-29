Egyptian author Salwa Bakr receives first BRICS Literature Prize

Egyptian literary figure Salwa Bakr has received the first BRICS Literary Prize, including a 1 million ruble monetary award.

BRICS member nations nominated authors who have made a significant contribution to the development of literature.

Each country had the right to nominate three candidates, so the long list consisted of 30 people. The shortlist was compiled a month later and included 10 names: Alexey Varlamov (Russia), Mansour Alimoradi (Iran), Ma Boyong (China), Ana Maria Gonçalves (Brazil), Sonu Saini (India), Reem Al-Kamali (UAE), Nthabiseng JahRose Jafta (South Africa), Danny Jha (Indonesia), Abere Adamu (Ethiopia), and Salwa Bakr (Egypt).

The laureate was announced in Khabarovsk, current host city of the BRICS Arts Festival, according to TASS reports.