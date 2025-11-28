Farid Gayibov re-elected as President of European Gymnastics

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has been re-elected as the president of the European Gymnastics Federation (European Gymnastics), the federation's press service reported.

Gayibov secured a majority vote on November 28-29 during the 31st congress held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, marking his third term in the organization’s top position.

He faced competition from Croatian candidate Mario Vukoja, but won 27:23.

Farid Gayibov has been leading European Gymnastics since 2017, replacing France's Georges Guelzec.