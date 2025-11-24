Georgia and Türkiye to strengthen maritime cooperation

Tbilisi and Ankara discussed prospects for developing the Black Sea region during a meeting between Georgian Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The discussions focused on partnership opportunities in hydrographic surveying, joint energy projects, maritime sector digitalization, and the development of sea transport links between the two countries.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of ensuring security and maintaining stability in the Black Sea region.