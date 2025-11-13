Georgian Education Minister to speak about reforms in education in China

Georgia's Ministry of Education announced on November 13, Education Minister Givi Mikanadze will visit China to participate in the World Chinese Language Conference.

During the conference, Givi Mikanadze will present Georgia's education reform strategy, including recently implemented innovations and measures to teach Chinese in schools.

The minister's schedule also includes visits to Shenzhen Vocational School and Huawei corporate headquarters.

This follows Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's presentation of draft legislation for Georgia's new education framework last month.