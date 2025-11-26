Georgian Ministry of Culture highlights benefits of hosting Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Georgian Minister of Culture Tinatin Rukhadze stated that hosting Junior Eurovision will provide a significant boost to tourism and the economy. She affirmed the government's commitment to progress. According to Rukhadze, Tbilisi supports progress.

"For the country, this means developing ttourism and ensuring sustainable, long-term economic growth. All of this is interconnected, and, naturally, the Georgian government supports development and progress",

Tinatin Rukhadze said.

The minister also noted the achievements of young Georgian performers at the song contest.

The final is scheduled for December 13 in Tbilisi. Georgia will be represented by 10-year-old Anita Abgaryan. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting December 1.