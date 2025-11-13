Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas transfers 25 of 28 hostage bodies to Israel

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli authorities have identified the 25th hostage killed in Gaza, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"Following the completion of the identification process, IDF representatives informed the family of deceased hostage Meni Godard that his body has been returned to Israel",

the Prime Minster's office reported.

Hamas returned Godard's remains yesterday evening through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as intermediary.

 

Under the initial phase of the settlement agreement, Hamas committed to transferring 28 hostage bodies. The return of the remaining three remains is expected. The process began on October 13.

