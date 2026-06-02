Iran to hold Ali Khamenei funeral in June

Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in a U.S.-Israeli attack on February 28, will be buried in the northeastern city of Mashhad in June, a senior municipal official said.

Mohammad-Amin Tavakkolizadeh, Tehran mayor's deputy for social and cultural affairs, said Khamenei will be buried at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in accordance with his will and family's recommendation, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Three days of farewell ceremonies and a 24-hour funeral procession are planned in Tehran, possibly at first Supreme Leader of Iran Imam Khomeini's Grand Mosalla or his mausoleum. The body will then be transferred to Qom and Mashhad for similar ceremonies, Tavakkolizadeh said.

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held starting from the second half of June. Up to 20 million people may participate in the Tehran events, he said.