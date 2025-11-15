Israeli footballer receives 99-year ban

The Israel Football Association (IFA) has decided to ban a 17-year-old player from Yermiahu Holon for 99 years for beating an opponent, according to the club's press service.

The IFA suspended the player, whose identity remains confidential, until November 2124 and levied a 2,500 shekel (approximately $770) fine.

According to the One news portal, the opposing player allegedly initiated the altercation that led to the incident.

This follows recent disciplinary actions in Turkish football, where over 1,000 players were suspended in a betting scandal. Prior to this, 17 referees and two football club presidents, as well as 149 judges, were arrested in the republic for betting.