Kazakhstan condemns Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy condemned the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Kazakhstan is developing alternative oil supply routes.

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy condemned the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). The ministry stated that strikes on an international energy facility are unacceptable and emphasized that such actions threaten global energy security.

Astana stated that the strikes on the CPC are causing damage to many countries, including Kazakhstan. The Central Asian republic's energy sector is currently developing alternative oil export routes. The government is monitoring the situation.

