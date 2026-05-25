Vestnik Kavkaza

Lavrov and Rubio discuss Ukrainian settlement and Hormuz

Lavrov and Rubio discuss Ukrainian settlement and Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation on May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

In the course of the conversation, the minister "recalled the agreements reached at the highest level at the suggestion of the U.S. in Anchorage in August 2025 regarding the Ukrainian conflict.

The top diplomats also exchanged opinions about diplomatic initiatives aimed at overcoming the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and pertaining to the situation around Cuba.

"Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio reiterated mutual commitment, despite the existing differences, to invigorate efforts to normalize the work of the Russian and US diplomatic missions in each other’s territories," the statement reads.

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