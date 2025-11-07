Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh War brought peace to South Caucasus

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkish journalist Ahmet Coşkunaydın, in a conversation with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, congratulated Azerbaijan on the 5th anniversary of its victory in the Karabakh War, noting the significance of this event for the peace in the South Caucasus.

(EXCLUSIVE)

Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in the Karabakh War 5 years ago, on November 8, 2020, ensured the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, which was fundamentally necessary for stabilizing the region. Former Turkish Foreign Minister and head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, spoke about this in an interview with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent on the sidelines of the 5th GJC Global Media Meeting in Alanya.

"Today marks the 5th anniversary of Baku's victory, when Azerbaijan regained its territories. It is now focused on peace, and this peaceful state of the region is crucial for stability in the South Caucasus," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized.

Turkish journalist Ahmed Coşkunaydın, who also spoke with the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent at the media forum in Alanya, joined the diplomat in congratulating Azerbaijan.

"I remember how happy we were 5 years ago, when the Karabakh war ended and Azerbaijan won. Now there is peace in the region, which we welcome. I think it will persist,” Ahmed Coşkunaydın expressed confidence.