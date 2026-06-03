Rahman Mustafayev announces Azerbaijani Foreign Minister's visit to Russia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is set to visit Moscow in July, Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev announced at the "Russia-Azerbaijan" session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In terms of political dialogue, along with dialogue at the level of heads of state, an agreement was reached on a visit by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Moscow in the near future, in July, at the invitation of the Russian side",

Mustafayev said.

According to Mustafayev, the upcoming visit will mark a significant step in the development of bilateral relations between Baku and Moscow.