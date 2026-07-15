Russia developing cooperation with Azerbaijan - MFA

Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers will discuss the current state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues.

"Azerbaijan is Russia’s important partner in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region. Relations between our countries are steeped in the spirit of traditional friendship and neighbourliness. Day-to-day cooperation relies on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration for each other’s interests," the statement reads.

At present, over 150 international legal instruments have been concluded between our two countries. The Russian side is committed to fully unlocking the potential of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan, which was signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022, the ministry noted.

The 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform, which brings together Russia, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, boasts considerable potential. This mechanism is designed to help address regional issues and challenges through the efforts of the countries of the region and their neighbours, without destructive external interference.

"Peace and stability in the South Caucasus is what matters a lot to us. As before, we stand ready to provide the necessary assistance to achieve fully normalised relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including on matters related to concluding a peace treaty, delimiting the border, and unblocking transport routes," the ministry said.

Moscow and Baku maintain regular and trust-based dialogue at the top and high levels. Russia-Azerbaijan trade and economic ties are getting stronger. More than 1,400 businesses with Russian capital, including VTB Bank, Lukoil, Geropharm, Sibalux, Penoplex, and Abrau-Dyurso, operate in Azerbaijan. Russian companies such as KAMAZ, GAZ Group, Sollers, and AvtoVAZ operate assembly production facilities in Azerbaijan.

Russian and Azerbaijani parliamentarians maintain traditionally close and trust-based contacts. On June 18, Baku hosted the 24th meeting of the Commission on Cooperation between the Federal Assembly of the Russia and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

Cross-border cooperation is underway. On July 9, the 29th meeting of the Joint Russian-Azerbaijani Commission on the Allocation of Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur River was held. The parties discussed in detail ways to monitor and allocate water resources between Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the technical parameters for the operation of the Samur hydroelectric complex.

Great emphasis is placed on promoting Russia-Azerbaijan interregional cooperation. Around 80 constituent entities of the Russian Federation are involved in this work; 18 of them have concluded agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

An extensive record of cooperation has been built up in education. More than 9,000 Azerbaijani students are studying in Russia, and tuition of over 1,000 of them is covered from Russia’s federal budget. Every year, nearly 280 publicly funded quotas are provided to Azerbaijani citizens to study at Russian universities. Since 2009, the Lomonosov Moscow State University branch has operated in Baku, as has the branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, which was established in 2015. Around 320 schools providing instruction in Russian operate in Azerbaijan, and Russian-language departments have opened at Azerbaijani higher education institutions.

Expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation is an important priority in bilateral relations. A number of promising projects aimed at strengthening ties in this area are being implemented, including reciprocal tours by performing groups from our respective countries.