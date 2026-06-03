Russia is building contacts with Georgia based on good-neighborliness - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova addressed Moscow's approach to Tbilisi during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are trying to build contacts with Georgia on a good-neighborly basis, based on equality and mutual respect. Much has already been accomplished in the areas of trade, transport, tourism, and humanitarian exchange",

Zakharova said.

She noted that expanding bilateral ties is possible, but only if Georgia responds in kind.

"We are ready to further expand relations with Georgia, but it must be a two-way street. We do not intend to interfere in anyone's internal affairs",

Zakharova added.