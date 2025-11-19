Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's international reserves grow by $14 billion in a week

The Bank of Russia released updated reserve figures showing a $14.3 billion weekly increase in the country's international reserves.

"As of the end of the day on November 14, 2025, international reserves amounted to $734.1 billion, representing a $14.3 billion (2.0%) weekly increase, primarily driven by positive revaluation",

The Central Bank reported.

The growth continues an upward trend after October's record $723 billion reserve level.

The Central Bank's reserves have achieved multiple record levels throughout 2025, previously exceeding $695 billion in July.

