Ryabkov reveals when time, venue of Putin-Trump meeting to be determined

The time and venue of a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will be determined when the content of such meeting is prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We believe that the frameworks set by the meeting between our leaders in Anchorage should have specific content of agreements, decisions, and that is exactly the basis on which one should move forward," Sergei Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow believes that mutual understanding on how to do that was achieved

As for the time and venue of the next meeting, he noted that Budapest was stated publicly - but the main thing is content.

"When we prepare the content, then I'm certain the presidents will make a decision on their meeting, on a new contact," Ryabkov said.

